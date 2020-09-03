Fatal tractor-trailer crash shuts down road in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fatal tractor-trailer crash shut down a road Thursday evening in Statesville, according to emergency officials.

The accident happened Thursday, Sept. 3 near 802 Newton Drive at Garner Bagnal Blvd.

As Statesville Fire and Medic responded to the scene, they observed a tractor-trailer on its side with multiple people reportedly pinned.

At least one person died in the accident, officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

The cause of the fatal wreck remains under investigation at this time.

