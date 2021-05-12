Fans say they are looking forward to going back to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Panthers schedule for the 2021 season is out and fans are ready to get back in Bank of America stadium.

With a new look to this year’s team, fans are hoping to make a comeback.

Usually, players that get traded must wait a few weeks before facing the team that didn’t want them, but for Carolina QB, Sam Darnold, he gets a crack at the New York Jets right away.

“I think Darnold is going to come out, him and Anderson are going to touchdown 80 yards boom touchdown,” says Paul DeBellis, who thinks Darnold will be great on the Panthers. “Look right over at that bench and go don’t get rid of me.”

The Sam Darnold revenge game is what some fans are calling week one of the NFL season for the Carolina Panthers. Fans say they never stop showing their pride for the black and blue.

“I’ve got my shirt on,” added Ted Smith. “So, I’m still excited about the possibilities of a good season and hopefully some new beginnings for us.”

There’s excitement for another reason as well. More fans in the seats at Bank of America stadium.

“Especially with all the vaccines rolling out, added one fan in the South end. “I think it would be a good time to be in the stadium.”

“If I can get tickets. I’ll try to go,” said Smith.

Those tickets could go fast for some of the games. We told you about the Jets, but Cam Newton will also be returning to Bank of America stadium this season.

Plus, the normal NFC South foes, which makes some fans say they need to keep pounding. While others say they know this season may be louder than ever.

“It’s a big presence when the fans are there,” added DeBellis. “Sir Purr running around, and that beating drum, and beating those seats. We’re good to go.”