Fans return to watch Hornets at Spectrum Center for first time in a year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – After almost a year, fans were finally able to enjoy a game of basketball inside the Spectrum Center.

“We want to make sure that everyone realizes just how happy and fortunate we are that the governor and our county manager are allowing us to host even 15 percent of fans,” Hornets president and vice chair Fred Whitfield said.

Only a limited number of fans were allowed inside with approximately 3,000 people filling the stands.

Meanwhile, Whitfield said it’s a step in the right direction.

“We’ve been preparing for this and working a team together to get ready for this,” Whitfield added. “Now, it’s time to execute no different than the team on the floor. We have to make sure around Spectrum Center we make it happen.”

Some of the safety measures in place are having fans check-in using their cell phone.

Officials also staggered entry times and enforced mask wearing and social distancing.

“I’m looking forward to seeing LaMelo Ball in person finally,” Ryan Bridges, who attended the game said.

More than 4,400 people have received their COVID shots from vaccination clinics set up inside the arena.

And while fans are allowed back in, Whitfield says the team still has an obligation to that.

“It all works together,” he says. “The more numbers that come down from people getting COVID, the more people that are vaccinated, and we can assist Novant. I think the more we’ll be able to get, the more capacity in for our games.”