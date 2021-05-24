Fans ready to return to Bank of America Stadium for football, music and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If fans weren’t excited for the upcoming season already, they are now. Some thought it would be limited capacity at Bank of America Stadium for the 2021 season.

However, the team says they are ready to host events with a full house, starting with the Panthers pre-season.

Kids were enjoying the sun and playing on the Panthers Play 60 challenge course at Freedom Park.

The adults with them said they are chasing tickets after hearing Bank of America Stadium will be at full capacity for the 2021 season.

“I’m excited,” said Dakota Seay. “Excited to see the Panthers, excited to see them live and in full action. I think it’s good for the people to have entertainment back.”

Team officials say this year, they will be open for business for the pre-season, regular season, and college football. There will be no seating limits, no mask requirements, and no need to show proof of vaccination.

“I’m vaccinated, I feel if I am going to be out in public it’s better for me to be vaccinated to feel comfortable to be around people, added Hannah Gordon, even though she is not sure if she will attend a game. “That is my personal choice, just like it is everyone else’s personal choice to be close to one another or not be.”

The team said they learned a lot from the 2020 season when limited capacity forced them to add more hand sanitizing stations, digital tickets, and a controlled way in and out of the stadium. Bank of America stadium will be open and done in a healthy and safe way. Fans say they can’t wait.

“I’d love to get in that stadium and be a part of it honestly,” said Joey Sampayo, who is hoping to get some tickets. “I think it’s pretty cool. I think everything that has opened so far has been positive. Haven’t heard too many negative things.”

The team say the fun starts in 88 days with the Panthers first home pre-season game.