Fans react to NASCAR decision to ban Confederate flags

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Nearly five years after requesting fans not fly the flags at the racetracks the decision to prohibit them was made Wednesday.

This is just one of the many moves over the last week NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the sport is doing to fix racial injustice

It’s clear that there are mixed feelings after NASCAR came to this this decision.

Confederate flags have been a common sight at NASCAR races in its 72 year history, but as of Wednesday night, they have taken the stance that not a single one will be at their events or on their properties from this point forward.

It was a bold and deliberate move, banning confederate flags from all of their events and properties.

“I think it’s time, to be honest with you. I do. I think NASCAR is taking a big gamble because they’re going to lose a lot of fans,”

In a statement released Wednesday, NASCAR said the presence of the Confederate flag runs contrary to their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, competitors and the industry.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only active full-time black driver, has been pushing for the change in light of recent events.

“Hats off to NASCAR. Phillips and I have been in contact a lot just trying to figure out which steps are next, and that was a huge pivotal moment for the sport. Lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one, and that’s what the real mission is here, so I’m excited about that.

While many are in support of the decision, some disagreed with it.

“I don’t think it’s right that they’re trying to strip away what them folks want to do. It just ain’t right,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“I’m not happy about it,” said another. “That’s part of our history and I think we should stick to it and learn from it not bury it.”

The timing is also symbolic. Bubba Wallace, in what he’s calling the biggest race of his career at Martinsville Wednesday, drove this car decaled with “Black Lives Matter” and a graphic on the hood of black and white fists together.

“We were told by my tire guy to run that part of the car into people. Get them out of the way, showing a lot of compassion, love and understanding while we do it,” Wallace said.

A few people have questioned how NASCAR would enforce this policy. The organization didn’t elaborate on that today, and hasn’t said if fans face a penalty for bringing a Confederate flag to one of their properties. Hopefully, those details will come out in the days to come.