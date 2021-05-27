Fans, owners excited about new ballpark, possible business boom in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fans turned out in Gastonia to see the new home of the Gastonia Honey Hunters, and the owners hope it’s a business venture that will pay off for years to come.

The ballpark is meant to be the anchor attraction for a lager entertainment project, and they got some help on opening day from Ervin “Magic” Johnson.

“Come on Gastonia, a little louder, a little louder,” said Johnson as he took the microphone to address the crowd.

The fans were cheering for Johnson and the ownership group of the Honey Hunters. Baseball in Gastonia at a beautiful park.

“It definitely compares to the one in Charlotte,” added Josie Wiles, from Gastonia. “And I think it is great for the city.”

CaroMont Health Park will be the center piece for a lager entertainment complex in Gastonia. The city estimates once everything in the area is complete, the area will generate over 75 million dollars in revenue.

“The mayor and the city council, they had the right vision to drive economic development in the city,” says Brandon Bellamy, owner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. “So, connecting the Lorain Mill project to downtown with this stadium is going to be catalytic for economic development here.”

Part of that drive is making the stadium a destination point, it got Earnest Houck to drive to the stadium from Pennsylvania.

“If I find out there’s a new park, I’ve got to go see it,” said Houck who has visited 180 ballparks in the nation. “It’s part of my thing I like to do.”

Plus, with Magic Johnson in the crowd, that makes people excited too.

Johnson’s SodexoMagic business is the food vendor for the park. He says with team owner, Brandon Bellamy being the first black majority owner of a professional baseball club since the 80’s, it’s good for two minority baseball owners to team up on this venture.

“Thank you for bringing your kids, so they can grow up and dream that they can do something like this,” Johnson told the crowd. “Just like Brandon has been able to do.”

Making memories is the goal of the owners and they say this ballpark is the perfect place to do that.”