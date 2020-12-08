CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Beatles fans around the world are expected to pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death Tuesday.
The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.
Lennon was a founding member of The Beatles and went on to have solo success with hits like “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over”.
The man who killed Lennon, Mark David Chapman, is still behind bars. He lost his 11th bid for parole earlier this year.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Cool Tuesday gives way to sunny skies, gradual warming trend through Friday
- Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
- Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death
- Trump administration passed on Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses, could delay availability until next summer
- Grandmother, 90, becomes first in world to receive COVID-19 vaccine as UK starts giving 1st doses