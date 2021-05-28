Fans camping out, gearing up for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If all the campers outside Charlotte Motor Speedway are any indication, it’s likely going to be a busy and crowded weekend for the Coca-Cola 600.

It’s one of the first major events to allow full capacity in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

People are ready for this, but many say they’re not expecting a sell-out crowd here. Nearby businesses, however, say every little bit will count, and it’s already begun.

“The race teams up at the track, the operations center up at the track, they’ve all reached out,” said Barrett Dabbs.

Dabbs is with Johnny Roger’s Barbecue and Burgers. The restaurant is just a short distance from the Speedway.

Dabbs says he’s already seen a boom in business from people coming in—or at least more than what he got last year. While the numbers aren’t the fever pitch, he has noticed something else.

“We’re noticing the excitement is back,” Dabbs said. “It might not be the quantity of fans we had 10, 15 years ago, but the excitement is back.”

Not only are fans excited to see racing in person again, they’re also looking forward to the feeling of being in a crowd.

“We were sitting in the speedway club, and when the governor lifted the restrictions, there were 800 spots and now there are more open,” David Faust said.

Faust has been making trips to the speedway for decades now. He understood why it didn’t happen last year.

“It was about being safe.”

But he and many others are taking the chance for a big crowd. The Coca-Cola 600 will have a chance to be at 100 percent capacity, but the big question a lot of people have right now is whether it will hit that number.

Faust believes the governor’s call to lift restrictions just two weeks ago was not enough time for people to make plans, and even then some might still be holding off.

“There are folks that are scared to come…I get it, Faust said. “And then there’s others, after the lockdown, they’re ready to get out and do something.”

Campsites are crowded, but not every spot has yet been filled. That will probably change in the next 24 hours or so.

As far as the crowd for Sunday, everyone will be keeping an eye on that.

