Fans allowed at Charlotte 49ers next home game, school says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fans will be allowed back at Charlotte 49ers games beginning with the Oct. 17 game against Florida International University.

With the recent state announcement that allows large outdoor facilities to open at seven percent capacity, the Charlotte 49ers Department of Athletics has released their ticket plan for their upcoming home games.

1,072 fans will be allowed inside Richardson Stadium for the FIU home game and the University of Texas-El Paso game.

Due to this limited seating, UNCC says tickets will be given to UNC Charlotte students and families of team members for both schools, and a small amount of guests. Tickets will not be available for sale.

Fans will still be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Seating will be grouped in pods to allow for distancing throughout the stadium. Tailgating will not be allowed on-campus.

“We appreciate the patience and support of Niner Nation. As excited as we are to host fans at our home games, it is never a preference to exclude fans from attending. However, we understand and support the decision and continue to focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans,” shared Mike Hill, Director of Athletics.

The school says should capacity limits change, the plan will be re-evaluated for the Nov. 28 game against Western Kentucky.

Charlotte will be away at North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU and radio coverage will be available on the Charlotte Learfield IMG Network that can be heard locally on 730 The Game.

