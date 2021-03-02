Family tips off FBI about Cherryville man’s role in U.S. Capitol riot

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Two people tipped off the FBI that a family member was involved in the US Capitol insurrection.

“The other day when I was on my porch I seen a whole bunch of cop cars all in a line,” said Makayala Lindberger, who lives near the home on Old Post Road where Grayson Sherrill lives.

FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant knocked on the door but nobody answered. Later, Cherryville police said they were called to the area by someone inside who wanted the news crew to leave. Authorities were called to the home Monday for a different reason. Federal law enforcement arrested Sherrill after the FBI posted his photo online, accusing him of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot.

Sherrill was spotted inside the Capitol building wearing a red “Keep America Great” shirt and carrying what appears to be a stick. He’s charged with violent entry, being on restricted grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct.

The FBI field office in Washington, D.C. is handling the case.

“It’s crazy,” said Lindberger. “And it’s wild that there’s things like that going on around us and in our hometown.”

Lindberger, who lives a few doors down, says images of the attack on the Capitol deeply upset her.

“It broke my heart,” she said. “It crushed me.”

Off camera, one neighbor in this small town of about 6000 people, described Sherrill as a “nice kid” and a good caretaker for his mother. The neighbor said he never discussed politics.

Less than a mile from his home, FOX 46 stopped by the Home Folks Café on Main Street. Here, talk of what happened is served up alongside the specials.

“I thought there was better security,” said Ricky Cornelius, as he ate his lunch. “I really did. That troubled me.”

“If he broke the law and entered the Capitol,” said Matthew Dellinger, who sat next to him, “he should be responsible for his own actions.”

“I just hope that America will come together,” said Cornelius.

A few tables down, Martin Beam was having lunch with his mother, Betty.

“The majority of the people there [protesting at the Capitol] were normal citizens,” said Martin, who lives in Illinois and is in town visiting. “As with any group, you’ve got crazy nuts.”

“If they’ve got evidence,” said Betty, “I’m old hon, if you’re guilty I think you should be punished.”

The arrest warrant was sealed to prevent Sherrill from being tipped off.

FOX 46 chief legal correspondent Seema Iyer says the defendants face possible charges of sedition, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Each case is different, Iyer explains, saying things like person’s prior criminal history factor into sentencing.