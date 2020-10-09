Family remembering man as a hero for rescuing toddler from lake

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A York County family and their community are mourning the loss of a hero who died after saving a toddler drowning in a lake.

“I don’t think anything in this world could be more heroic,” said Kysia Lewis about her first-born son.

Lewis’ heart is broken after she had to say goodbye to her son, D’Angelo Jenkins, far too soon.

“He risked his life and lost his to save another,” Lewis said.

Last Saturday, Jenkins went fishing near Cowans Ford Dam with his girlfriend, Iva Foster, and her kids.

Jenkins loved the outdoors and fishing. Family members say he jumped in the water to rescue a two-year-old boy who had fallen in. Jenkins was taken off of life support Thursday morning.

“He is well, the little boy is well so he accomplished what he jumped in for,” said Lewis fighting back tears.

“For him to risk his life to do that. He is a hero in my eyes and should be in everyone’s eyes. I’ll never forget him. I loved him very much,” said Iva Foster.

Foster’s son, Nehemiah, spent one night in the hospital. She says she’ll always remind her son that Jenkins saved his life.

“I can’t rewind time but I thank God my son is here but I wish he was still here too,” she said.

While one mother has her son to hold, another grieves. Both are remembering Jenkins as a hero.

2-year-old Nehemiah was rescued by D’Angelo Jenkins



“Keeping his legacy alive won’t be hard. We have his children and we are all going to participate. They are a constant daily reminder of their father and my son,” said Lewis.

Jenkins worked as a contractor for Spectrum and leaves behind six children.

Lewis says her family is working to raise money for the unexpected cost of his funeral. They hope to celebrate his life on Saturday, Oct. 17.

If you would like to donate, click here.

