Family of 13-year-old fatally shot at Concord Mills Mall files suit, claims death could have been prevented

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A family is seeking justice for their 13-year-old daughter. She was an innocent victim, caught in the crossfire and killed outside Concord Mills Mall.

The family of 13-year-old Aveanna Propst says they want accountability from the mall and several other companies over the death of their daughter because they don’t want another family to lose someone they love.

“He ran up to [the] officer. He was like, ‘please let my mom see my sister, she’s done went to heaven,’ and that’s all I can remember him saying,” said Aneanna’s mother, Daniale Mackin.

She says that memory is seared into her mind as her then-eight-year-old son cried out to police the night his older sister Aveanna was shot and killed outside Concord Mills Mall.

Aveanna was holding her sister’s hand walking in the parking lot by Dave and Buster’s when she was gunned down in December 2019, just days after Christmas. She as an innocent victim, caught in the middle of a fight between other teens outside the mall.

“I’m traumatized,” Mackin said. “I mean, just to see her laying there with no help and not moving is all I can remember, even though I got more precious memories, but that night, I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do nothing,”

Aveanna’s family has now filed a wrongful death civil suit against the mall owners, Simon Property Group, Concord Mills Mall, Dave and Buster’s, Allied Universal Security, and the two accused shooters. The lawsuit details around twenty instances of criminal activity since 2015 at the mall involving fights, guns and shootings.

The family’s attorney says the mall and its owners knew there were issues before Aveanna’s death and they did nothing to try and stop the violence.

“You have an obligation, a responsibility to protect the people who come on your property, that includes patrons who are shopping there, that includes the employees that work at the stores,” ​the family’s attorney said Wednesday.

On the night Aveanna was killed, the family says the accused shooters who were known to Dave and Buster’s management walked into the restaurant and caused a disturbance, but the suit claims the manager did not call police or security.

“It could have been so easy if they would have escorted them off the premises and watched them leave, this would have never happened,” Mackin said.

Dave and Buster’s released a statement to FOX 46 today saying “While we continue to be deeply saddened by the shooting that cut short the life of Aveanna Propst in the Mall parking lot outside our store and our sympathies remain with the family she left behind, we do not comment on litigation.”

No one from the mall’s public relations team got back to us.

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old are charged in Aveanna’s murder in a separate criminal case.