Family of NC woman killed while driving with twins in car wants justice

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The family of a Lumberton woman who was shot and killed Monday while driving with her twins in the car wants justice.

23-year-old Brittany Hunt was killed after police said she was shot while driving and crashed her car into a canal.

Hunt’s family spoke to News13 with a plea to the community.

“The life of the party — she had a smile that would light up the whole room,” said Kawanna Hunt, Brittany Hunt’s cousin. “It’s going to be hard to like, get over, you know, going to the family events and not seeing her at all.”

Police said Hunt was driving along Meadow View Road when someone shot at the car, causing her to lose control and crash into a canal. She was dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived on scene, according to the police report.

A 20-year-old man and her two 5-year-old twins sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kawanna Hunt said the twins are still in the hospital.

“We were just standing around waiting to see them,” Kawanna Hunt said. “We can’t because the COVID — there was no update on when they’re coming home and it’s, it’s hard, like trying to plan her funeral and when her babies may not be able to be there.”

Now the family is waiting for answers as they try to process this tragedy.

“People texting me, giving me different stories,” Kawanna Hunt said. “So many people say, I have this information.”

Police are still working to identify who is behind this. Kawanna Hunt said she won’t stop until she finds justice.

“I just want justice for my babies,” she said. “You know, that was tragic. Like for them to see, to be the car, and their mother get killed in front of them. All I’m asking is justice for my babies and their mom, like give them some type of peace.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.