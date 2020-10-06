MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The family of PFC Jacob Hancher, who lost his life in the line of duty, is asking something special of the community he loved.
The Hancher family is requesting that the Myrtle Beach community tie blue ribbons and bows around trees. These bows can be in front of homes, business or wherever else deemed appropriate.
The family said they are thankful for all of the support and prayer they have received during this time.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Family of Myrtle Beach Officer Hancher ask community to tie blue ribbons around trees
- Man dressed as Incredible Hulk accused of smashing Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star again
- ‘Love thy neighbor’: 2 Texas women bridge divide over presidential candidates
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump returns to the White House; Tracking Hurricane Delta
- Armed robbery suspect sought in Lancaster