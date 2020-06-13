Family of man killed by officer at Chester Walmart says shooting was unjustified

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A family is calling for justice after body camera video of a deadly police shooting of a man in a Walmart parking lot was released.

Several months after the shooting Ariane McCree’s family says they still don’t have the answers they’re looking for.

Newly released body camera video shows the moment two Chester police officers shot and killed the 28-year-old.

Police say McCree stole a door lock combo from Walmart that morning. He later returned and was placed under arrest but managed to escape. According to reports from sled’s investigation, McCree head butted an officer, jumped in his car and emerged with a gun, all while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

The officer is seen shooting at McCree several times before he collapses. McCree was shot three times and while on the ground the officer aims a gun at him while removing McCree’s gun from the front of his body. The body cam video show his hands were still cuffed behind his back.

According to the sled report, Officer Nicholas Harris reported McCree pointed the gun at him so he fired several rounds at McCree. The report says Harris called for help over the radio saying he was out of ammunition. Another officer arrived to help and says McCree also aimed a gun at him so he shot him.

McCree’s family questions the series of events and filed a lawsuit claiming negligence, use of excessive force, wrongful death and false arrest. They claim he made several purchases and only returned to Walmart when he realized the cashier forgot to charge him for the lock. They say he ran from police after threats were made causing him to fear for his life.

Attorney General Alan Wilson cleared the officers of wrongdoing saying they acted in self-defense.