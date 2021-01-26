Family of Gaston Co. woman raped by fellow soldier calls for change in handling of military sexual assault

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County family believes the Army didn’t do enough to protect their loved one after she accused a fellow soldier of rape. Now, the Biden administration is promising major changes to how the military handles sexual assault.

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered senior military leaders to give him a full assessment on what programs have worked in preventing sexual assault, and which ones need to change.

“We simply must admit the hard truth: we must do more. All of us,” Austin wrote to senior commanders.

For the family of 19-year-old Pfc. Asia Graham, those changes came too late.

“To me, they failed her. They just failed her,” said Nicole Graham, Asia’s mother.

Graham told her family that Pfc. Christian Alvarado raped her in December of 2019. Alvarado is also charged with raping Graham and two other women.

The Army says a military protective order was put in place after Graham made her report, but for months, Graham’s family says she faced retaliation.

“They punished her,” said Graham’s mother, “she was supposed to stay in her room and all of those restrictions on her because they wanted her to shut up.”

Retaliation for reporting sexual assault in the military is very real. According to an internal Defense document, 64 percent of soldiers who report sexual assault are retaliated against.

“She kept telling me they just don’t care about her,” said Anthony Graham, Asia’s brother.

As the months went by, Graham’s family says she took a turn for the worst.

On New Year’s Eve, she was found unresponsive in her barracks on Fort Bliss. The Army says foul play is not suspected.