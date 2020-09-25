Family of CMPD recruit says classes continuing, despite positive case of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Sept. 17, CMPD announced a recruit tested positive for COVID-19. The department said they immediately suspended classes, and all 36 recruits and 27 staff members went into quarantine.

However, just seven days later, a family member of one of the recruits says they’re back in the classroom, including the recruit who tested positive.

“Either you come to work sick and with COVID, or you don’t come at all and you have to start over,” they explained. “I don’t think that’s a fair option.”

Along with the positive recruit in class, they also say there’s a second positive case, but CMPD has not released that information.

They’re now concerned more recruits will be exposed by the two individuals, especially since they participate in close proximity activities.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“They are in very close quarters. They shower together, they eat lunch together, they do other things they can’t have mask on in that area. So, there’s that concern of spreading that virus.”

Not only is transmission a concern, they’re worried the lack of safety precautions will force recruits to choose between career and COVID-19.

“I understand there needs to be officers on the street, but when it comes to community safety, and even the safety of your officers, I would really appreciate if you will value their safety and well-being.”

FOX 46 asked CMPD if there was a second case among the recruits, are they back in the classroom after just seven days, and how are they taking precautions. They responded by saying:

“I’ve been told that there have not been any additional positive cases. Following the positive case, the facility was disinfected by a CDC certified vendor, and all employees continue to follow the recommended guidelines set forth by the CDC.

CMPD values the health and wellness of its employees. The CMPD will continue to make employee safety a priority as the department manages this unprecedented event.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE