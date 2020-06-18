Family of 19-year-old killed on Freedom Drive relieved that suspect is behind bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Family members of 19-year-old Brianna Stephenson, who was shot and killed back in March, are feeling a sense of justice after police told them her accused killer is now sitting behind bars.

“Whoever did it deserves to get arrested,” said Samara Shorts, Brianna’s sister.

Stephenson was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Freedom Drive. Right now, Shorts says she and her other four siblings are struggling with their loss.

“It’s kind of lonely. It’s not really that fun around because I’m kind of used to how she would joke and mess around with us,” said Shorts.

Wednesday, Charlotte police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Christopher Chisolm saying he’s facing a murder charge in connection to Stephenson’s death.

Brianna’s grandmother says her granddaughter wasn’t the intended target.

“She didn’t know him, so I believe he had a beef with the guy who was with her is what we were told,” said Donna Debusk, Brianna’s grandmother.

FOX 46 tried speaking with Brianna’s mother Wednesday but she was too upset to go on camera.

Brianna’s family is remembering her as a loving, family-girl with dreams of becoming a nurse.

Chisolm made his first court appearance Wednesday and the judge did not give him bond. He’ll be back in court July 1.

