Family members say Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office isn’t protecting inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak in jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For families with loved ones in the Mecklenburg County Detention Facility, most of them have just one question: Did the Sheriff do all that he could to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19?

Inmates’ family members say jail officials didn’t do everything they could have to stop the spread, and believe the inmates still aren’t receiving proper protection or care.

Many families say having a loved one behind bars is already hard enough, but now they’re worried if they’re even safe on the inside

“We ordered hand sanitizer, 30-gallon drums of it. We ordered PPE and we ordered protocols. And our protocols adjust every week to fit what’s happening in America,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Last week, the facility announced that nearly 50 inmates tested positive for COVID after mass testing began. There are 1,500 inmates inside and as many as 40 new people coming in on a daily basis–some of them from other counties.

McFadden says with the county re-opening and people not being truthful about exposure, it makes the facility a prime place for an outbreak.

“We found out that people may have been exposed and may have been to a hot spot but they don’t want to go into isolation because they consider that the hole.”

Monday a loved one of an inmate inside the facility took to social media to say the people inside didn’t have what they needed. McFadden says every person has a mask but they are also in individual rooms that allow for the ultimate social distancing.

“We have single room confinement so we can house that person and keep them away from everyone else. We also have tiers.”

McFadden says in addition to having masks and being socially distant, there are special pods for people with symptoms and those who test positive. He says it’s vital that people know everyone inside is being cared for from beginning to end.

“We’re going to take care of these people. We’re going to take care of their loved ones.”

McFadden says he’s hopeful the next time someone has a concern they come directly to him, whether by email or phone.

