Family member shares heartbreak after a mother and daughter were killed in a Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and daughter were killed in a head-on collision.

Greensboro police told FOX8, the driver responsible was impaired by drugs.

Late Thursday afternoon, Kristin Killian Lopez, 34, was booked into the Guilford County Jail on several charges, including two counts of felony death by vehicle.

43-year-old April Tate was driving home to Reidsville, when her car was hit.

Tate’s mother, 65-year-old Lucy Krites was in the passenger seat.

Tate and Krites both died in the crash.

Tate’s son, 17-year-old Daylin survived the crash.

“We’re all still in shock. I mean, to go through losing a relative… I’ve never lost two in the same day,” said Robin Apple, Krites’ daughter-in-law and Tate’s sister-in-law.

She said Tate loved her son and spent her days as a caregiver in the medical field.

Wednesday afternoon, Tate was spending time with her family.

“They had met one of the other sons for lunch. Lucy, April, and [Daylin],” Apple said.

On their way home, they ended up in a crash on East Wendover Avenue at Yanceyville Street.

“There is a terrible accident. The cars are smoking,” one person told 911 dispatchers.

Greensboro police say around 2:30 p.m., Killian Lopez drove out of her lane and crashed head-on into Tate’s car.

“It sounded like a motor blew up on impact,” another person told 911.

“It’s a struggle. We lost a mom, a wife, a nana, a sister-in-law, and a daughter,” Apple said.

Apple and the rest of the family are all grieving.

They’re angry that the driver responsible was impaired.

“It pisses me off that at 2:30 in the afternoon, you want to drive down the road either highly intoxicated or spaced out,” Apple said. “You took away two very, very important people in our lives.”

Apple said Tate’s son, Daylin, is physically OK and home with family.

She added that they hope the driver gets the help she needs.