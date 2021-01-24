Family looking for answers after two teens shot and killed in Rock Hill Saturday night

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The family of 17-year-old Zyon Minton is devastated.

The teen was shot and killed outside a home on Byars Street Saturday night.

Lorinda Gordon is Zyon’s aunt who said he was an innocent bystander.

“No mother should have to bury her child or get that call,’ Gordon said. “I am very confident that the bullet was not meant for him even though bullets have no names on them that wasn’t meant for him.”

Authorities say it happened around 7 p.m. when neighbors say a person wearing a mask ran up on the teens and shot them multiple times. Seconds later, a white car sped off.

“He didn’t see it coming, he didn’t expect it nor would he expect it, he wasn’t that type of kid, he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Gordon said her great-nephew loved to play basketball, loved music, and was a fun kid that was taken to soon. Neighbors in the area where the incident happened don’t believe the shooting was random.

Maurice Sutter is with the group Stop the Violence of Rock Hill. He works with homicide victim’s families trying to get justice and also works to keep young people motivated and productive in the community.

“I say to the family, I am sorry for your loss, hopefully, we find whoever did this,” Sutter said. “Our youth is out there in the streets we need more resources to stop the violence this killing in rock hill has got to stop.”

Right now, details are limited as investigators continue to piece together what happened. Meanwhile, the families are asking for prayers and justice.

“My nephew was not perfect, nobody is but he was not in any gang in any type of way,” Gordon said. “I want our family to have answers so we can be at peace with what was the cause of this.”

Saturday’s shooting marked the first murders in the city in 2021.

Rock Hill police have responded to at least four other shooting incidents in the city since Jan.10.

Police are also investigating a second shooting that happened a few hours later around 9:40 p.m. near Rock Hill. Police found Paul Harts, 18, dead in a vehicle on McShae Drive. Authorities said at this time, there is no indication that the two incidents are connected.