Family gathering in Catawba County leads to 41 cases of COVID-19

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Catawba County health officials are issuing a warning about large gatherings, saying they’re hotspots for COVID-19. This comes after a family gathering of more than two dozen people kicked off a chain leaving dozens infected.

“This whole thing is so depressing and so distressing. I just had no idea we had that many people in this county that have just spread it,” Carolyn Rowledt said.

14 people in Catawba County contracted COVID-19 at a family gathering. Health officials say they didn’t know they were sick and over 16 days, they went to work, the beach and on with their lives, ultimately spreading the virus to nine families and eight workplaces. 41 people total were infected.

“It’s just not a fun thing to deal with and have family members that you wouldn’t think would be carrying the virus and then everyone’s got it around you. So, that’s really frightening,” said Mary McKenzie Finger.

Catawba County Public Health says masks and social distancing weren’t practiced.

“I do think it’s irresponsible. I mean they weren’t; it seems weren’t even trying to adhere to the rules out there.”

“Unfortunately, really terrible that we’re going through this but if we all do our part then we can try to keep each other as safe as we can.”

County health officials say this case isn’t unique. This chart shows the increase in confirmed cases across Catawba County since June 1.

“I’m over it. I’m done with it,” Jim Buchanan said.

According to the state health department, the 28601 zip code, which includes Hickory, has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county.

“Personally I think they’re making way more of it than it actually is. I think the findings that they’re reporting are blown out of proportion,” said Buchanan.

FOX 46 asked the public health spokesperson what city the outbreak originated in and if anyone infected was hospitalized. We’re told they’re not releasing those details.