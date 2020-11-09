Family, friends plead for end to violence after teen killed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There have now been 104 murders this year. The latest victim was a teenager.

Investigators say someone shot and killed 16-year-old Ruben Contreras near North Tryon Street.

There are balloons and flowers that have been placed on the street to remember the teen. His family and friends have a message for the community, saying the violence needs to stop.

Ruben was more like Juan’s son — a teenager who now won’t get the chance to grow up.

“It’s like my son. I can’t believe all the people take my kid’s life, shooting him. I don’t know why,” Juan said to FOX 46.

Ruben was gunned down near his neighborhood, Orchard Trace Condominiums, off North Tryon Street on Saturday night.

“It hurts when it happens anywhere around this town, around this city but when it hits home, it’s devastating,” community activist Greg Jackson said.

Greg started Heal Charlotte, a non-profit in Orchard Trace to mentor teens.

Ruben was one of his own.

“Humorous, prankster, he’s a kid and every definition of what a kid is,” Juan said.















Greg says the teens from Heal Charlotte had just finished a memorial event on Saturday night for another teen who was killed about a year ago in a car accident.

Afterward, Greg says the teens told him they went to a nearby shopping center and some of them got into an argument and moments later, Ruben was walking home when someone shot and killed him.

FOX 46 spoke with one teen who didn’t want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He says the killings cannot keep happening.

“Stop the violence, because this is the second brother we lost already,” he said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has not released any suspect information in Ruben’s murder.

Family and friends are planning a vigil for Ruben at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Orchard Trace.

