Family, friends hold vigil for Hickory nurses who died from COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Friends and family of two nurses at a Hickory nursing home are remembering them tonight, after they both passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. Loved ones say the two died within hours of one another.

The daughter of one of the nurses told FOX 46 that her mother was a woman who loved her job and was as conscientious as she could be about staying safe in the pandemic, but we’re told she, and one of her co-workers, also well-loved and well-respected, could not beat something that has become a serious issue here locally.

The pandemic has led to high stress and for some, it’s forced them out of nursing. But it didn’t force Carla Wilson or Paul Glass out.

“They loved their job that much, to cherish what they do, with a smile on their face,” Zandra Bristol told FOX 46.

She organized the vigil for the two nurses and says they were here, fighting on the frontlines until they couldn’t be.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her, I really couldn’t,” Carla Wilson’s daughter, Sarah, said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Sarah is quarantined right now and spoke with us by phone. She shared photos with FOX 46 and told us of a woman who found her calling, working for the Brian Center Viewmont in Hickory.

“She loved, loved working there,” Sarah said.

She says she’s not sure how her mother got COVID-19, but within 11 days, it took so much away.

Friends say it was the same for Paul Glass, a CNA who worked with Wilson, who also died. A man who they say retired three times, but still came back to work.

“It’s the love every day that keeps us coming back to do it, and that’s what these two individuals did, and they lost their life, fighting,” Bristol said.

No one is blaming anyone for what happened, but they want everyone to know what people can do to keep it from happening to anyone else.

“It is important to take this as the most important thing in your life. People are dying every day,” said Bristol.

The funeral for Paul Glass was held on Wednesday.

The Brian Center Viewmont says the two staff members they lost were hard-working and diligent and that they will miss their ‘bright faces and enthusiastic attitudes’.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE