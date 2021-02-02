Family: ‘Freak accident’ led to 21-year-old’s death while running

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – The body of a missing 21-year-old was recovered at a regional park in San Diego on Saturday and the family believes a freak accident led to his death.

“He was a very seasoned athlete and outdoorsman, and that was a huge part of his life — rock climbing, bouldering, running,” Ben Lenail said of his son Max.

Max Lenail was last seen in North Park, a neighborhood in San Diego, Friday before he headed to Mission Trails Regional Park for a run. He was reported missing and San Diego police asked for the public’s help in finding him Saturday.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team, park rangers and community members joined police in scouring the park for signs of Lenail before police said hikers found a body in the water.

Authorities had a San Diego River foot crossing north of the Jackson Drive and Mission Gorge Road intersection blocked as firefighters and lifeguards helped with recovery. Official identification of the body was pending the medical examiner’s report.

“He knew the wilderness, but he probably slipped and then hit his head and died of a combination of head trauma and hypothermia,” Ben Lenail said. “The best way to describe it is a freak accident.”

In addition to an outdoors enthusiast, Ben Lenail described his son as someone who was caring and passionate about helping others. He was a pre-med student at Brown University and was set to graduate in May.

“He had an incredibly generous, caring nature, and he was going to spend decades healing and helping other human beings,” Ben Lenail said.

A body believed to be that of missing 21-year-old Max Lenail was recovered at Mission Trails Saturday. Photo: Family of Max Lenail

A body believed to be that of missing 21-year-old Max Lenail was recovered at Mission Trails Saturday. Photo: Family of Max Lenail

Max Lenail, a missing 21-year-old runner who was last seen at Mission Trails. (Photo: SDPD)

Max Lenail, a missing 21-year-old runner who was last seen at Mission Trails. (Photo: SDPD)

Max Lenail, a missing 21-year-old runner who was last seen at Mission Trails. (Photo: SDPD)

Max Lenail, a missing 21-year-old runner who was last seen at Mission Trails. (Photo: SDPD)

He said family and friends came from all over California to help search for Max and support his family.

“It was so miraculous and heartwarming and life-affirming to have so many people come because our son was lost and needed to be found,” he said, adding that despite his grief and anger, he feels thankful.

“My heart is full of love for my family, and for him, and the fact that he was such a luminous presence for 21 years.”

Our hearts break for the family of Max Lenail. Thank you @SanDiegoPD, @SDFD, and volunteers for all of your efforts to find him. https://t.co/3KGufHbRpA — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 31, 2021

Mission Trails Regional Park has 60 miles of trails and is located at 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail near San Carlos in East County, San Diego.

Police announced the body believed to be Max Lenail’s was recovered Saturday but officers have not released information about what led to his death.