Family birthdays win NC woman half of $1.6 million jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Barbara Gullatt, of Raleigh, used a combination of family birthdays to win her half of a $1.6 million Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The jackpot for the March 17 drawing totaled $1,648,320, making it the second highest jackpot ever in game history.

Gullatt stayed up to watch the drawing on Wednesday night and said it was “a blessing” to be one of two people to hit the jackpot.

She bought her winning ticket from the M & H Express of Garner on West Garner Road in Garner.

The other winning ticket was bought through Online Play. Both tickets matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s drawing.

Gullatt claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday and took home $583,093 after required federal and state tax withholdings.