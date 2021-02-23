Family birthdays land NC man half of $631,674 jackpot

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As Charles Sullivan of Raleigh watched the Cash 5 drawing on Tuesday night, he saw each of his five lucky numbers “pop up, one at a time” until he knew he had won the jackpot.

“They were birthdays, family birthdays,” said Sullivan on Monday. “I’ve been playing them for 10 years.”

His ticket was one of two tickets that split the $631,674 jackpot, giving him half, or $315,837. The second half of the jackpot, won by a ticket purchased through Online Play, has not yet been claimed.

Sullivan bought his lucky ticket at Lowes Food on Widewaters Parkway in Knightdale. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $223,458.

He said he planned to pay off bills and “sit back and relax a little bit.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $121,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.