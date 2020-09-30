Families flock to pumpkin patches during the fall season

Not even the coronavirus pandemic can stop fall lovers from enjoying one the season’s most popular traditions – going to a pumpkin patch.

Robb Thorstenson is a farmer and co-owner of Wise Acres Organic Farm in Indian Trail.

He and his wife quit their city jobs in Chicago, IL, and moved southeast to fulfill his dream of opening a farm. Seven years later, the farm is still going strong.

Fall season is always their busiest season of the year– people love to visit the pumpkin patch.

This year, the COVID pandemic has changed some of the farm’s procedures. They’re drastically reducing the number of people on the property at one time. Guests must reserve a spot online and check-in when they arrive. Reservations are for two-hour intervals.

“Before this, it was ‘come as you are’ and ‘stay as long as you want’. But now, we’re doing reservations to keep the crowds down,” Thorstenson said.

Limiting the number of guests also means limiting how much money they bring in. The weekends in October are typically their most profitable.

“It’s going to hurt, financially, but it’s not going to hurt so much that we have to worry about turning the lights out,” Thorstenson said. “We are happy to still bring people out to the farm.”

Some of the outdoor activities you can partake in while on the 40-acre farm include produce picking, feeding livestock, snapping pictures in the pumpkin patch, taking a hayride, exploring the crop maze, participating in scavenger hunts, ziplining, riding the barrel train and eating wood-fired pizzas.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks during the visit– but required to on hayrides.