Families displaced, officials investigating after fire intentionally set at Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Motel Six in Charlotte that many families call home was intentionally set on fire Tuesday.

Everyone living in the building on W. Sugar Creek Road had to find a new place to stay and now, they want to know why someone would do this.

People were in 18 rooms when the fire was started including James Anderson.

“Black smoke. I’d say it was a combination of whatever they used to start it, the carpet, the glues, it was just black, and the fact that they couldn’t get it vented it just sat there and billowed. When they finally did open a window it was just a pillar of black smoke,” Anderson said.

Thankfully, his family managed to escape.

“It’s the stairs coming from the first floor to the second floor.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

His mother was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

“The fire departments came, the ambulances came, then they took a look at my mother and she ended up going to the hospital. After that, they just said we’re going to put you at a different hotel, you have to come back tomorrow, get your stuff and get out.”

Anderson says no one really reacted to the smoke alarm blaring because it’s a common occurrence. Photos another stairwell where he says someone tried to start a fire several weeks ago.

“Man it’s just like it’s sporadic, hit or miss type things. I don’t know if somebody has a vendetta or what.”

The Red Cross is assisting those who lived at the motel, but many tell FOX 46 it’s a short term solution and they’re concerned about the future.

“Gotta start over. I’ve got kids, my mother and my wife so we’ve got to go somewhere. We’re looking for housing but it’s hard to find.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE