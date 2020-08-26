Fact Check: Are President Trump’s claims against mail-in voting true?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When President Trump made his surprise speech at the RNC in Charlotte on Monday he immediately brought up concerns about mail-in voting.



In North Carolina, any registered voter can request a mail-in ballot as long as they fill out a request form and return it to the Board of Elections office the Tuesday before the general election.



“They’re trying it again with this whole 80 million mail-in ballots they are working on. Sending them out to people that did not ask for them. They didn’t ask, they just get them,” said President Trump.

FOX 46 looked into those claims by President Trump to see if they have any truth. Leaders at the North Carolina Board of Elections say ballots haven’t been mailed yet. That process doesn’t start until September 4 and ballots will only arrive at the homes of those who filled out and returned a request form.

Voters are reporting receiving unsolicited ballot request forms either in the mail or from someone knocking on their door.

“As long as those request forms are blank and the voter fills out that information, that is perfectly legal here in North Carolina,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a History and Political Science professor at Catawba College.

Some voters have reported receiving multiple ballot request forms from different organizations. So FOX 46 asked what will happen if multiple request forms are sent in by a single voter.

“They will only get one ballot and if a North Carolina voter goes to vote in person, that will then void the absentee by mail ballot,” said Dr. Bitzer.

If you have received an unexpected mail-in ballot request form and would like to use it, make sure the form matches the one you can find online at the Board of Elections website. Also check the return address on the back to make sure it matches your county board of elections office.



The reason so many people are receiving mail-in ballot request forms this year is because organizations are targeting specific voter demographics they feel will not vote in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump also made another mail-in voting claim Monday that specifically impacts North Carolina.



“They are going to go knock on everybody’s door. Here will you sign this? Yeah, I will sign it. Nobody knows who the hell is signing it and they now want to have it where the signature doesn’t have to be verified,” said President Trump

President Trumps claim is partially correct. North Carolina is not a signature verification state, but a witness must sign and observe a voter completing their ballot.

“And the witness also has to complete required information as well,” said Dr. Bitzer.

We should not see anyone arriving at your door, asking you to sign a ballot as the President claimed. As we learned just a few years ago in NC District 9, it’s illegal to have anyone else return your ballot unless it’s a close family member.

North Carolina State Board of Election leaders told FOX 46 Wednesday they are aware everyone is watching the 2020 election process closely. Officials said they have an investigations unit to look into any claims of voter fraud. They also say several audits will be conducted following the election to make sure votes were handled correctly.

