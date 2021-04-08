Facebook and Instagram back online after widely reported outage

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Update: As of 3:11 p.m. PST, both Facebook and Instagram are back online. The cause of the outage has yet to be reported.

A Facebook spokesperson offered the following explanation for the outage: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook and Instagram were down as of Thursday at 2:38 p.m. PST.

Around 2:06 pm, people began reporting the websites were offline, according to the outage detecter Down Detector.

More than 140,000 users told Down Detector they were experiencing outages with Facebook as of 2:29 p.m., while over 89,000 said that Instagram was offline.

Instagram is owned by Facebook. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for about an hour in March. According to an NBC reporter, the outage was due to “a technical issue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.