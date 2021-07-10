FabFest just one of many concerts and festivals making a comeback in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Live music and festivals are making a comeback in the Charlotte area following cancellations last year because of the pandemic.

Fab Fest, a 2-day festival celebrating The Beatles, wrapped up in Uptown Charlotte Saturday.

“It’s bustling here. People are so anxious to be out and about again. It’s great,” said John Tosco, Fab Fest’s founder.

This is the second year of Charlotte’s Fab Fest.

There is live music, all The Beatles memorabilia you can hold in your hand, and then some.

“It’s great to be getting back to normal. We can have family time and not wear masks, not have the kids wear masks,” said festival-goer Katrina Riffle.

The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but this year they said we can work it out.

“We ended up going from our usual venue of Knight Theater to the bigger venue of Belk Theatre because we thought we had to do distancing, safe distancing, and that’s not the case. We’re selling in full capacity,” said Tosco.

But the festival is offering some socially distanced seating and an outdoor portion.

“They’re pretty much all vaccinated. We’re not requiring proof of that,” said Tosco.

Many fab fest-goers this year are local, but overall Visit North Carolina says visitor volume to the state jumped up at the beginning of the July 4th holiday weekend compared with the previous 30 days.

“There are still some people that have said, ‘Look, it’s still a little too early for me to come out in this kind of setting,” said Tosco.

But for those who feel comfortable, everyone could come together right now.