Extremist hate groups on the rise across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– White nationalist hate groups have grown 55 percent since 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

This month, FOX 46 has reported on a Nazi flag in Wake County, a large Proud Boys gathering in Charlotte, and a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

Extremist beliefs are on the rise and on display.

“People are willing to justify acts of violence, even extreme violence, in the name of patriotism,” said former FBI and Homeland Security official Javed Ali. “But it’s a completely twisted version and concept of patriotism.”

In 2020, a North Carolinian was arrested in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Armed protesters demonstrated in Raleigh to protest the governor’s Stay-at-Home Order. Some wore Hawaiian shirts, a symbol of the far-right, anti-government movement known as the Boogaloo Bois.

This is an “acceleration belief that there’s this coming confrontation with the government,” said Ali, “and folks need to be heavily armed in order to protect themselves.”

There were militias, neo-Nazis and Q Anon supporters that stormed the US Capitol, Ali said. Among the groups involved: the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, which are far-right extremist organizations with ties to the Carolinas.

One leader of the Oath Keepers planned to meet up with his North Carolina “crew” at the Capitol, according to federal court records.

“They’re looking to incite violence,” said Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, who tracks online threats. “They’re looking to incite people to spread the violence that they wish to exist.”

He says with Parler being deplatformed and Facebook cracking down, extremist views aren’t going away but rather moving to more secure channels like Signal and Telegram, which have seen a surge in recent downloads.

This comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center identified 32 hate groups in North Carolina and 17 in South Carolina as part of its “Hate Map.”

The FBI says it can’t initiate investigations based on First Amendment activity unless there’s a threat of violence or criminal activity.

“We’re just going to have to watch how this unfolds,” said Ali. “And combat it.”