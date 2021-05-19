‘Extremely dangerous’: Chester County man accused of shooting at deputies still on the run

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The manhunt for a Chester County man who fired shots at deputies is still ongoing.

It all started with a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle in a Bojangles parking lot, which was closed at the time.

Sheriff Max Dorsey says Terry and a woman who was driving him, Adrienne Simpson, took deputies on a two-county, 30-mile high speed chase, getting up to at least 100 mph.

Richburg Fire and Rescue says they sped through an active scene at a structure fire in York County. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured.

During the chase, shots were fired at deputies and a spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 46 that one deputy fired back.

Two deputy cars were hit–one of them right on the driver’s side windshield.

“Extremely dangerous,” Sheriff Dorsey said. “I think the picture that we’ve provided will show you and your viewers just how dangerous and how close these deputies came to death and severe injury.”

Around 4:45 p.m., deputies blocked off Hwy 9 from Lewisville High, all the way to Fishing Creek on Hwy 9 in Fort Lawn, saying they are making a big push to find the suspect.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

There aren’t any leads, but deputies say they plan to continue searching through the night in the area.

The Chester County school district decided to move all three Lewisville schools to e-learning, which shows just how dangerous they believe the suspect to be.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were two sightings of him, but nothing came of it, so the command center is still sitting in the Lewisville High School parking lot.

If you live in the area of Fishing Creek and Fort Lawn, including Ligon Road and Britt Road, you are asked to stay inside with your doors locked, and call 911 if you notice any suspicious activity.