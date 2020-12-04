Extreme need for food causes Kings Mountain food drive to open early

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the first time ever, the City of Kings Mountain partnered with the Feed The Children program to provide hundreds of families with food and essentials this holiday season. Demand was high as COVID-19 continues to impact the economy.



The need for food was so great in Kings Mountain that the event started about an hour early because hundreds of people lined up in their cars, snarling traffic in the area.

Kings Mountain city leaders say more than 21 percent of people living in the city, live below the poverty line. COVID-19 has made things that much harder for those struggling week to week to get by.

“It has been horrible. I have anxiety and depression and it has really taken a toll,” said Teddy Camp.

More than 20 pallets of food and supplies were hauled in on a large semi-truck, and it was all gone within a matter of hours.

“Way lot more have been coming because they don’t have food no more, they don’t have jobs,” said Grandmother, Geraldine Moore.

Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler said the city had money available to support the food drive. It was approved by city council earlier this year. Friday marked the first time the city has independently sponsored a feed the children program.

“It’s very emotional and it makes me feel for those people that are having such a hard time and maybe this eases it a little bit,” said Mayor Neisler.

25 pound food boxes were joined by boxes of toiletries, books, clothes and other essentials. All of it coming just in time for the holidays.

Mayor Neisler says city council approved $15,000 for the food drive, but Feed the Children organizers were able to drop off about $75,000 worth of food.

