Extra vaccines ‘given away’ after some don’t show up for appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As we get out of the pandemic, more people are getting in line to get vaccines. It’s led to issues with limited supply and appointments being taken up, and then in other instances, providers have been giving vaccines away to whoever they can.

So how common is the vaccine ‘give away’? FOX 46 wanted to find out.

We saw it with the initial rollout of the vaccine and we are still seeing reports of it out there. Health officials say this is a sign of people either backing out of getting the vaccine for various reasons or doubling up on appointments and not canceling the one they don’t get.

By the week and, it seems increasingly by the day, more and more people are getting or becoming eligible for the vaccine.

Mecklenburg County health officials say calls have been coming in and the demand right now is high for it, despite limits. Health officials are quick to point out what exactly that happens.

“When we say the supply is limited, it’s that we don’t have enough doses today to offer a vaccine to anybody who wants it,” Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said.

FOX 46 has heard from viewers who are frustrated with the holdups in getting the vaccine. The next available appointment sometimes days, or sometimes weeks away.

Washington says until more vaccine comes on the market, people will have to wait, but not for long.

“We’re not talking about a long period of time.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In some instances, a fortunate few have been able to get a vaccine, even though they may not yet qualify for it, because of leftover vaccine at vaccination sites. Health officials say it’s the exception, not the rule though.

“If you don’t take that spot right now, someone else will,” Washington said. “So I would say go ahead and take your spot.”

There are hospitals that are offering the vaccine, doctors offices, and pharmacies along with the state and county offices.

Health officials say it doesn’t matter where you get the vaccine. They’re just encouraging people to get it.