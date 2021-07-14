Extra baseball! Charlotte Knights season extended 10 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Major League Baseball hit it out of the park with fans.

The MLB and Minor League is extending the Triple-A season, meaning more games at Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights have ten more games to play.

“That’s news to me,” said fan, Scott Chisolm. “Trying to make up for lost time I guess after last year and all of that.”

A lot of fans feel like the MLB is trying to make up for the lost season. All Triple-A clubs will play five additional away games and five home games. The league is calling it the Triple-A Final stretch postseason tournament.

“I’m going to come to more games,” said a young fan walking in with his parents.

“I think it’s a great decision,” added another fan. “I think a lot of people watch these games, so it’s really important that they get to keep watching it.”

The Charlotte Knights will play the Norfolk Tides at Truist Field on September 21-26.

“Obviously, we had to adjust to the situations that we’re in and maybe it gave us a little bit of better weather for these games. So overall I’m just happy to see more games,” said Tim Zielinski, as he attended the game with his parents.