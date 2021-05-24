Extended stay: County gives former Tent City residents more time at hotels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former residents of Charlotte’s tent city who moved into hotels are getting an extended stay. They’ll now be able to stay there until the end of September.

They say the added time is to allow more time to connect people with affordable housing.

The former encampment near Uptown had to be cleared out earlier this year due to health and safety concerns–specifically a rat infestation.

That’s when the county moved about 200 of those living at the encampment to two different hotels in the Charlotte area.

The goal was to better connect those people with affordable housing, food stamps, bus passes for job searching, and access to health and wellness services.

The county planned to lease rooms at the hotels for 90 days or through June 30, but now, officials say they need to push that deadline back to the end of September.

The Division Director for Housing and Homeless Strategy for Mecklenburg County, Karen Pelletier, says finding affordable housing has been their biggest barrier in moving people out of the hotels and out of homelessness.

“We do not have a housing resource for every single person experiencing homelessness in our community. There’s over 3,400 people and we are talking about a very small group of individuals when you think about the larger system and the larger need out there,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier says they understand many at the hotels may return to a traditional shelter system after that Sept. 30 deadline. She also says that FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for the hotel leases and other services.