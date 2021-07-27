Explainer: Why DOJ says vaccines could be mandated if necessary

by: Seema Iyer, Esq.

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a July 6, 2021, opinion for the Deputy Counsel to the President of the United States, the Department of Justice addressed whether businesses can impose vaccination requirements when the only available vaccines for COVID-19 remain subject to Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). 

Section 564 of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic authorizes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an “emergency use authorization” for medical products, like vaccines, under certain emergency circumstances. This authorization permits the product to be sold and administered to individuals even when the FDA has not fully approved the product. 

The DOJ concluded that section 564 of the FDCA does not prohibit public or private entities from imposing vaccination requirements, even when EUAs are the only available vaccines. 

