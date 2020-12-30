Expectant mothers face new anxieties amid pandemic, hospitals prepare for possible COVID baby boom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s now been a little over nine months since the pandemic took over, changing lives across the globe, and we are just now starting to see one of the interesting after-effects–something you’re likely to see in the maternity ward.

Fewer people are having kids in general, but not in the Charlotte area. In fact, FOX 46 spoke with Novant Health Tuesday night, and they say they are preparing for a COVID baby boom.

“Here in Charlotte, we’re definitely seeing a boom,” said Dr. Jessica Deane-Wyman with Novant.

Deane-Wyman is an OBGYN in private practice, who works with Novant.

“In 2020 in general, we saw a 5 percent increase over 2019 numbers. For December, it’s a 6 percent increase. For January 2021, it’s a 7.5 percent increase,” she said. “June 2021 is a 10 percent increase from June 2020.

Those numbers are different from many other places across the country. The Brookings Institution found that nationally, that people are holding off having a baby due to the pandemic.

FOX 46 also spoke to an expectant mother about why now and what they’re expecting.

“I’m a little over six months along, so almost to the 30 week mark,” our very own Sports anchor Carla Gebhart said.

Gebhart is due in March. She says her pregnancy–her second–is more happenstance, but she knows a lot of her friends, pregnant right now, are choosing now as the time with people adjusting to the pandemic and in some cases a new reality for work.

“I think a lot of my friends who do have their flexibility in their schedule are maybe realizing that work hours are a little different in their environment,” Gebhart said,

Novant says you can still limits on having family visit.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I don’t anticipate the visitor restrictions or COVID testing going away anytime soon,” Dr. Deane-Wyman said.

“I feel like first time moms, going through the pandemic, you probably have double the anxiety now than you would,” Gebhart said.

But, it’s what to expect for a boom that’s starting right about now and something that will last, likely into next year.

Novant tells FOX 46 they have moved forward with construction of four new labor and delivery rooms, along with an expansion of their NICU.

We also reached out to Atrium for details on their numbers and what they are doing as they face the possibility of their own boom. We’ll let you know what they have to say once they get back to us.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE