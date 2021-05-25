Expect an increase: Duke Energy to bump up rates starting June 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Duke Energy Carolinas serves about two million homes and businesses across the state. Starting June 1, those customers will soon be paying more each month, after the utility company was approved to increase rates.

“Any [amount of] dollars for some people is not doable given what the past year and a half has been,” future Charlotte resident Chris Tooley said.

He said utility companies should not take any increases lightly, even if it is as small as a couple of dollars more a month.

“Customers should not expect to see a big difference on their bills,” Duke Energy Carolinas spokesperson Meredith Archie said.

The utility company says average rates for residential customers will increase about .7%, that averages less than a $2 increase on bills each month. Commercial and industrial customers will see even smaller increases.

In a press release, the company said, “The new rates are reduced by customer savings resulting from federal and state tax reform. As the tax savings are fully deployed to customers, electric rates will adjust after two years and again after five years.”

In 2019, Duke Energy Carolinas filed a request with the North Carolina Utility Commission to increase annual revenues by about $291 million. It said the reason for the increase is to cover past investments made to provide cleaner energy and a more reliable grid.

“That will help enable more solar to come on our system. We have also made investments in self-healing technology, which brings a smarter grid to our customers. It allows for shorter outages,” Archie said. “We’ve also installed smart meters across our Duke Energy Carolinas region.”

The company said to help reduce the impact on low and fixed-income families, Duke Energy stakeholders will be contributing to the Helping Home Fund, the Duke Energy Carolinas Share the Warmth program and the Duke Energy Progress Energy Neighbor Fund.