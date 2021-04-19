Executives from Alcoa’s corporate HQ visit NC town plagued by chemical dumping

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An update on FOX 46’s continuing investigation of contamination in the Badin area caused by hazardous waste produced by the Alcoa aluminum plant.

Executives from Alcoa’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came to Badin to meet with various residents’ organizations to discuss the disposal of contamination in and around Badin Lake.

This health and environmental story received ​renewed ​attention when the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was considering a proposal by Badin Business Park, a subsidiary of Alcoa, to reroute hazardous waste discharge from a point in Little Mountain Creek to a point in Badin Lake. The proposal was rejected on February 24, 2021.​ ​

Opponents to the proposal feared the rerouting would increase the levels of cyanide, and other harmful chemicals, in Badin Lake.

While state and federal regulations allow for minimal levels of chemicals to be present in water, the concern was that levels would be harmful to both humans and the environment.

​Although Alcoa’s aluminum smelting plant has been shut down since 2012, ​​it ​fully ​operated in West Badin from 1917-2007​, the physical structure is still there along with waste that was buried during the time the plant was functional.

The issue was how and where the waste was disposed, prior to regulations being enacted. Now that there are environmental standards on how hazardous waste is handled, Alcoa is making efforts to comply.

​Although the rerouting proposal was denied, residents of Badin Lake​ kept pressure on Alcoa to resolve the contamination. The residents, collectively referred to as the group “Protect Badin Lake” ​had ​created a change.org petition which has​, as of this time, ​garnered over 4,000 signatures.

​Pressure from residents prompted Alcoa executives​ to come to Badin. Over two days, from our information, they met with various residents’ groups, heard their concerns and pledged to communicate more effectively.

The Alcoa representatives said they will be creating a website to post and store data on the contaminant levels in the lake and discharge areas.

The residents we observed repeatedly questioned the Alcoa panel on why, instead of merely complying with state standards, don’t they remove the waste completely.

Alcoa maintained it is in regulatory compliance in some discharge areas and working towards compliance in others. Cyanide levels are the greatest concern for residents and Alcoa’s state permit allows for a minimal level.

The Alcoa panel repeatedly said that Badin Lake is safe. The residents we spoke to said that is a guarantee they cannot, and should not, make.