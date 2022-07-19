CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of firing shots inside The Comedy Zone over the weekend bought fake tickets to the show, according to workers.

“It was just strange, his eyes were really, really low, he didn’t say much,” said Heather Locklear, a worker at The Comedy Zone.

Locklear thought the interaction with Omar McCombs was strange, but she didn’t think too much about it, because the workers encounter so many people with different types of personalities on a regular basis.

“The first thing he said was, ‘Is [it] Damon Wayans tonight?”

McCombs was talking with Locklear and her co-worker, Hannah Moseley, outside The Comedy Zone Saturday night, when the employees took a break during comedian Craig Robinson’s first show of the night.

The women say McCombs didn’t seem overly upset when they told him he had tickets for the wrong comedian and that Robinson was performing that night.

They asked to see his tickets and say he pulled them out of a Bible.

“They looked like normal tickets, and there were two of them,” said Moseley, who said Wayans’ name was printed on the tickets.

The women told McCombs he might have fake tickets and that he should go to the box office.

It turns out that the workers say the tickets were not real.

McCombs left The Comedy Zone, but came back about an hour later.

“The next time I saw him, we were opening doors for the next show and he had a gun pointed at my face,” said Locklear.

The workers say two guests were already seated inside when McCombs pulled out a gun and aimed it at the workers.

“He panned it (the gun) at every single one of us that was in the line and said different variations of, ‘If you don’t want to lose your job, get out, If you don’t want to get shot, get out, If you don’t want to die, get out,” said Locklear.

Moseley rushed everyone out.

“I looked at everyone who was lined up at the door, there were hundreds of people lined up, i just yelled at everyone and yelled, ‘There’s a guy with a gun, run!” said Moseley.

Moseley heard two shots go off.

The workers say video inside the club shows Mccombs lay the gun down on the railing and pull up a chair to wait for police.

“I’ll never know why someone would do something like that. It seemed like to make everyone afraid, to incite fear, because he didn’t hurt anybody. What was the reason? I don’t know,” said Locklear.

McCombs, a convicted felon, was arrested.

He went before a judge Tuesday who said in court, “He’s not going anywhere,” Indicating the judge doesn’t believe McCombs will get out of jail.

McCombs bond is $90,000.

The judge made the comment when prosecutors asked the judge to put McCombs on an ankle monitor, if he gets out of jail. The judge agreed to do that.

The Comedy Zone will have its first show since the incident on Wednesday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Workers say management has promised to implement new security measures, but at the time of this writing didn’t know the exact details.