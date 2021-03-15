Exclusive: CMPD officer injured by mortar attack in 2020 protest describes scary moments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- America’s Most Wanted has launched a new season on FOX 46 Charlotte that emphasizes using high-tech to fight crime, we wanted to know who is on the top of the most wanted list in Charlotte.

It’s no surprise that the suspect wanted for a mortar attack that took place during the 2020 protests in Uptown is on it.

In an exclusive interview, FOX 46 spoke with the CMPD officer who was injured in the attack.

On May 30, 2020, protests erupted in the streets of Charlotte for the second night in a row following the death of George Floyd.

The situation in Uptown quickly escalated at the corner of 4th and Tryon. Officers on the front lines were left dodging industrial-sized fireworks or mortar.

“I heard somebody yell something like, ‘watch it! watch it!'”

The explosive landed at the feet of CMPD Sgt. Danny Meyers.

“I saw a bright flash that was the explosion,” Sgt. Meyers said. “[It was] incredibly loud. Just a burst is the best way to describe it. My ears were ringing really loud I couldn’t hear anything I was incredibly disoriented didn’t really know exactly where I was going.”

Sgt. Meyers says he was so disoriented he stopped and took a knee.

“Officers came over to help. I was holding my chin. I had a lots of pain coming from my face. I looked down I was bleeding pretty bad from my chin,” Meyers said. “I had split my chin open from part of the shrapnel and there was just blood coming from my face at that point.”

But Sgt. Meyers chin wasn’t all that was hurt.

“I realized at that point, my shirt had caught on fire, so I had a burn a hole on the side of shirt,” Meyers said. “I had burns on my side where the skin had peeled off. It was open, which I didn’t realized that because my chin was hurting so bad. I was so disoriented.”

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was appalled by the level of that attack and the total disregard for human life.

“I tried to explain to people throughout that whole process that we had fireworks being thrown at us and that was an understatement,” Jennings said. “That officer is extremely lucky.”

“Chemical agents being thrown, paint, bleach, urine, hitting officers. Throwing batteries, throwing just different items at the officers who were out there. Bottles being thrown, fireworks were going off. Lots of violent acts toward the officers that were trying to hold the line,” said Sgt Meyers.

“It’s one of those stories that kind of just got pushed aside because of other things that were brought to the forefront. I think that’s a very abrasive individual that needs to be held accountable for what he did,” said Chief Jennings

Still disoriented with his ears ringing and second-degree burns on his body, Meyers didn’t go right to the hospital he continued to do his job late into that night.

“I think I ended up working maybe five or six more hours that night.”

As gritty as Meyers is, he says the toughest part of that night was not nearly being blown up, but coming home to his wife and telling her what happened.

“My wife was asleep. It was really early in the morning and I came in and the first thing I say is ‘don’t freak out, but I got hurt tonight.’ and she was awake like that,” Sgt. Meyers said. “So I replace an old pillowcase over my good pillowcase so I don’t bleed all over my good sheets and I’m taking a shower and she sees what’s happening, still bleeding and see the burn on my side like that.”

Meyers’ problems continued long after. He says the ringing lasted for days and he lost most of hearing for about seven months.

“I still think I have a lot of issues with it. I have to ask people to speak a lot repeat what they’re saying.”

Police want to bring closure to this case and they need someone to step forward with any information.

“If you have someone that has so little regard for what our officers were trying to do. These are the same officers that go out and do great things in our community,” Chief Jennings said.

If you know anything about the suspect in this case. Call Crime Stoppers 704.334.1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app on your mobile phone. There is a $1000 cash reward for any info leading to arrest.