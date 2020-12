A red zone penalty late in the first half resulted in the Panthers giving up the lead at halftime against the Broncos, who are up 13-7 at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Panthers' Jermaine Carter gave the Broncos a 1st and goal with under two minutes to go in the half. Denver capitalized scoring on a 2-yard pass to take a 13-7 lead.