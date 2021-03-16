Ex-Atrium Transplant Director accuses hospital of fraudulent billing, retaliation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– After a former top Atrium doctor filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing the hospital of retaliation, FOX 46 uncovered another lawsuit by another doctor for the same thing.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in 2016, accuses of Atrium of submitting fraudulent claims to Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE resulting in excessive reimbursements and double-billing. The suit was filed by Dr. Daniel Hayes, a surgeon who worked at Atrium for 20 years and led the transplant department until he was fired in 2013.

Dr. Hayes says he was fired for speaking up about concerns.

Atrium’s attorneys deny any improper billing and say Hayes was fired not because he’s a whistleblower but over concerns about his leadership, excessive vacation and improper timekeeping, according to court records.

Carolinas Medical Center is one of the busiest transplant centers in North Carolina. CMC performs around 200 surgeries a year, according to its website.

In 2010, the hospital received a “notice of deficiency” from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in response to what Hayes and Atrium agree was an “unusually high” number of patient deaths and adverse outcomes. Hayes says that happened because CMC “farmed out” post-transplant care. Atrium says the higher than normal rate of patient deaths and kidney failures occurred under Hayes’ leadership and say a number of changes were made.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This is the second lawsuit Atrium is currently defending against one of its top doctors. Last week, Dr. Courtney Stephenson, the founder of the Fetal Care Center at Atrium, filed a $10 million lawsuit. Dr. Stephenson alleges she was retaliated against, and fired, for taking time off to care for her sick teenaged daughter under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Atrium strongly denies that.

Dr. Hayes’ attorneys declined to comment. Atrium did not respond.