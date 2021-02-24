Event data recorder installed in Tiger Woods’ car can give more insight into crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods had an Event Data Recorder installed, but it’s likely your car has one too, even if it’s not a luxury brand.

In 1997, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle manufacturers research the feasibility of installing them on new vehicles. According to Edmunds, 96 percent of vehicles on the road today have some kind of recorder.

These recorders capture hundreds of parameters including speed, engine temperature, accelerometer data, and inputs made by the driver.

This data is stored when an event, like a crash, is recorded. That information can be used by law enforcement or insurance companies to better understand how and why a crash happened.

Equipment and software needed to read and analyze that data can sometimes run thousands of dollars.

Other than capturing data, Electronic Control Units on most vehicles communicate with airbags and communication modules possibly saving your life in a crash.