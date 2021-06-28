Even with N.C. $1 million lottery, people still remain split on getting vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Even with the chance to win a million dollars, the topic of vaccinations has people split.

Those who are not vaccinated say they feel like they are missing out and making someone get the vaccine could be seen as a form of bullying.

Getting vaccinated paid big for Shelly Wyramon of Winston SalemMonday. She’s the first of four people to win $1 million in North Carolina for receiving the COVID vaccine.

Some say it’s good news as the state tries to boost vaccination numbers.

“We’ve still got to find some way to get the vaccine out,” says Kevin Thomas. “So, I’m cool with that, trying to use money to get people vaccinated. Anything you can do to try and increase the levels; I feel it’s important.”

However, some feel even with the announcement of the first winner, the number of people getting vaccinated just to enter the lottery will not increase

“Anyone who hasn’t got it by this point must have a better reason and they can just go buy a Mega Millions or a Powerball and get just as lucky with that,” added Timothy Knox, who received the vaccination in South Carolina and is not eligible for the lottery.

Fewer people getting vaccinated is not helping reach the goal set by President Joe Biden. The plan was to have 70 percent of Americans with at least the first dose of the vaccine by July 4.

According to the CDC, North Carolina is still in the 60 to 69 percent range.

“You shouldn’t incentivize something like this because you are not taking it into consideration,” says Lanita Wilks, from Charlotte. “The people for religious reasons can’t get vaccinated, for health reasons can’t get vaccinated, or if you simply don’t want to.”

Those still on the fence about getting vaccinated say they feel like they are being penalized by not making a personal choice quick enough, and everyone will have to see how many people will be eligible for the next drawing.

“I think people who are against the vaccine are against it for reason aside from money,” said Brittany Busto, who just moved to North Carolina and is already vaccinated. “So, I don’t really know how many people will change their mind.”

4.9 million people were eligible for the first drawing. The hope is the number of eligible people will go up by the next drawing on July 7th.