Escaped Chester County inmate captured in York County

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Chester County inmate who escaped custody on Friday was captured in York County, according to officials.

Bradley Bianco, 29, was the subject of a days-long manhunt after he escaped custody in the Gayle Mills area of Chester.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“People in the area are to remain on alert and aware of their surroundings while ensuring doors are locked. Although we have no information that Bianco is armed, he has exhibited violence in the past while fleeing from law enforcement,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a warning to residents on Friday.

He was found on Monday just one county away.

Bianco will now face criminal charges in York County before he is transferred back to Chester County.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE