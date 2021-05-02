Epicurious will no longer publish recipes with beef

A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Recipe website Epicurious will no longer publish recipes that contain beef, the platform announced Monday.

As the recipe website noted, almost 15 percent of greenhouse gases come from livestock, while 61 percent of those emissions can be traced to beef.

“It might not feel like much,” a statement on the website reads, “but cutting out just a single ingredient — beef — can have an outsize impact on making a person’s cooking more environmentally friendly.”

The company said beef will no longer appear in recipes, newsletters, articles or social media posts. Beef recipes published before the decision will remain on the site.

Epicurious said it thinks of the move not as anti-beef, but “pro-planet.”

“The only change is that we now believe that part of getting better means cooking with the planet in mind. If we don’t, we’ll end up with no planet at all,” the company said.

Reactions to the decision were highly mixed, with some applauding the recipe platform and others accusing it of vilifying the meat.

And I’ll be cutting out Epicurious.



Villifying a highly nutritious food in a nation suffering from nutritional deficiencies that cause disease + developmental problems in children is not responsible. Doesn't respect health and in my view, cancels out the virtue signaling. 😕 https://t.co/El4JkBri5y — Nina Teicholz (@bigfatsurprise) April 27, 2021

Nice. My favorite app. I rarely eat beef because it’s expensive. I do enjoy beef, so thanks. Because of your ridiculous stance I will be deleting and never using it again. Any suggestions? — I J W M C T T. (@rohls44) April 27, 2021